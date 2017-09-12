The arbitration process starts on October 9 and hearings will run for three weeks in Johannesburg.

According to the law, compensation paid if a person suffers injury‚ death or disability due to negligence is usually limited to loss of earnings or the cost of future medical care.

So if a jobless person loses the ability to work through death‚ their family does not have legal claim for damages.

Moseneke said this was the case‚ but in this hearing he would seek to decide what a life was worth "in a country were half of people were not earning [a salary]".

This would look at whether the existing law‚ where damages are linked to loss of earnings and future medical expenses‚ is fair.

"South Africans have to work hard to find out what equitable redress would mean. What is nature of constitutional damages in country with half of people not earning? If someone invades their dignity how do they get compensated‚" said Moseneke.

Speaking on how damages are linked to loss of future earnings he said: "There is a quite a big debate to be had here. If you have no money whatsoever, do we just say sorry if you’re dead?" I look forward to "smart advocates" making submission on the matter‚" he said.

Families will testify and witnesses will be subpoenaed in the hearing.