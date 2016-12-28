AIDS experts say a study starting in Johannesburg next month could lead to better‚ safer and cheaper HIV treatment.

In the best-case scenario‚ two new drug combinations could by 2019 treat an additional 2-million people without an increase in cost.

Writing in the January issue of the SA Medical Journal‚ 23 experts express excitement about the possibilities of the study — dubbed Advance — which will involve 1,100 participants over 96 weeks.

"In an age of escalating medical costs‚ we are seldom presented with a win-win scenario with regard to clinical care‚" they say.

"If successful‚ patients will benefit with a much safer and more forgiving regimen in a smaller tablet‚ government and other funds will save money while pharmaceutical producers will have simplified manufacturing‚ using lower volumes of active … ingredients.

"The clinical studies and registration processes to secure inclusion of these two new drugs‚ if successful‚ would be a huge South African victory."