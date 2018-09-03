National / Education

Almost 3,000 Eastern Cape teachers are not qualified to teach what they teach

Education MEC Mandla Makupula says some teachers are not qualified to teach at all, the subjects most at risk of unqualified teachers are languages‚ maths and science

03 September 2018 - 12:51 Tremaine van Aardt
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Almost 3‚000 teachers in the Eastern Cape are teaching subjects for which they are not qualified‚ with Nelson Mandela Bay schools hosting more than 250 of them.

More than 260 teachers in the province are not qualified to teach at all.

This is according to education MEC Mandla Makupula‚ who was responding to parliamentary questions from DA member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Edmund van Vuuren.

The province’s 51‚545 teachers include 2‚727 teachers in grades 10-12 who are teaching subjects they are not qualified to teach‚ while 264 are not qualified to teach at all.

The three most prevalent subjects in which unqualified teachers are instructing are languages (997 teachers)‚ maths (546) and science (437).

The Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district ranked fourth out of 12 for the most teachers — 253 — not qualified to teach their subjects. In OR Tambo Inland the number is 256‚ in Buffalo City 307 and‚ at the top‚ Alfred Nzo West at 310.

Van Vuuren described the situation, after he received a response in August‚ as irresponsible and completely unacceptable. "The blame cannot be placed on the unqualified teachers‚ though‚" he said.

"Many of these teachers work tirelessly and do the best that they can for learners‚ but are placed in positions by the department to teach subjects they are not qualified to teach."

The Herald 

Abuse at Parktown Boys’ High going for at least a decade: report

The investigation also found that there was a ‘culture of silence’ at the school
National
2 days ago

Stadio swings into profit, but warns of rising costs

Revenue was nine times higher, as acquisitions took effect, but the group has cautioned profit in the second half might not be as high
Companies
10 hours ago

Publishing body ‘co-operating’ with book price-fixing probe

It said Pasa and its members had allegedly agreed to fix prices and trading conditions for pre-school to grade 12 books‚
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Of the NEF’s R1.1bn in cash at end-March, only ...
National
2.
Text message was not intended to influence ...
National
3.
Eight people killed in blast at Denel factory
National
4.
Listeriosis outbreak officially over, says Aaron ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.