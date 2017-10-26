Full cost of university fees in 2018 requires an extra R10.7bn

Covering the full cost of study, even for the minority of university students who qualify for aid from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), would require an additional R10.7bn for the 2018 academic year, says the Treasury.

The government has yet to decide whether to scrap university fees. President Jacob Zuma received the final report of a commission he established to look into fees, but has not made it public.

In 2016, NSFAS provided financial assistance to 225,950 university students from families with income of less than R122,000 a year, helping 30% of university students cover some of their costs. The Treasury said on Wednesday that it was working with universities to verify the number of students from middle-income households who might qualify for support if the income threshold was adjusted upwards.

Paying for the full cost of study for 75% of undergraduates would create a shortfall of R40.7bn in 2018, or R138.9bn over the next three years.