Bailing out SAA and Sapo threatens spending ceiling, Gigaba warns
SAA will get another R4.8bn by the end of this fiscal year, but Gigaba warns government is losing patience with state-owned entities
The expenditure ceiling is threatened in the current financial year as a result of the government’s recapitalisation of South African Airways (SAA) and the South African Post Office (Sapo), Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.
Delivering his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in Parliament, Gigaba said the government remained committed to operating within the expenditure ceiling over the medium term. However, the recapitalisation of SAA and Sapo put the ceiling at risk of a R3.9bn breach.
Gigaba said the government was considering the disposal of assets, including its shares in Telkom, to offset these appropriations during the current financial year. More details would be provided in March.
SAA and Sapo have both been in the throes of a serious financial crisis in recent years, which has posed a serious risk to the fiscus.
State-owned power utility Eskom, which has the largest government guarantee at R350bn, has also been facing financial turbulence because of weak governance.
Continued financial deterioration of major state-owned companies was a clear and substantial danger to public finances, Gigaba said.
In 2016, government recapitalised Sapo with R650m, and it requires more money.
The government has issued a R19.1bn guarantee facility to SAA to ensure the company continues to operate as a going concern. Total recapitalisation of R10bn will be provided in 2017-18. An amount of R5.2bn has already been provided, with the remaining R4.8bn to be transferred by March 31 2018.
These funds will be used for working capital and to settle debt, enabling the airline to reduce its interest expenses, it is noted in the budget policy statement.
"Lenders, alarmed by governance failures, are taking a more active stance. As a result, state-owned companies are having difficulty raising debt, or are forced to refinance debt at higher rates. This situation creates liquidity challenges, leading to greater demands on the fiscus," Gigaba said in the budget policy statement.
Addressing this requires not only stabilisation measures at troubled entities, but a broader restructuring of state-owned companies and an acceleration of the reforms.
Total interest payments by state-owned companies are projected to increase from R49.8bn in 2016-17 to R69.3bn by 2019-20.
Given the sharp increase in interest commitments, some entities may have insufficient cash to settle their obligations unless immediate reforms are implemented to improve governance and boost profitability, according to the statement.
"State-owned companies are developing a poor reputation with the public at large, and have become a major fiscal risk to the country due to government guarantees of their debt," Gigaba said in his speech.
"The government can manage state-owned entities well, and will act decisively to stabilise those that are experiencing challenges. Executives of state-owned companies are paid competitive salaries for their professional expertise as business managers. The public, and indeed government as a shareholder, are correct to expect a lot of them," Gigaba said.
"As the shareholder, we are tired of being dragged into crises by those we employ to govern and manage state owned companies."
Gigaba said the trend of state-owned companies seeking bail-outs to finance operational expenditure, inefficiency and waste must also be brought to an end. In due course, he said, Treasury would make proposals to make the government guarantee framework more stringent.
