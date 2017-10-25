Wage deal public servants want may bust expenditure targets, Gigaba warns in budget policy statement

A new wage deal for public servants that provides above-inflation salary increases without a cut in the number of state employees could jeopardise the government’s expenditure targets, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba warned earlier on Wednesday in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

His comments came as the government and labour prepared for tough wage negotiations ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Unions have tabled a demand for a general salary increase of between 10% and 12% with the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, far higher than the provisions in the government’s spending plans.

The medium-term expenditure framework provides for an overall increase of 7.3% a year for improving conditions of service. Many departments are already at risk of breaching this limit, even without increasing personnel numbers, Gigaba noted in the MTBPS.

As a result, the public sector wage bill is increasingly crowding out other government spending and limiting its ability to employ more people, Gigaba said in the budget policy statement. This means departments are delaying paying their bills and a number of municipalities are in financial distress.

"This situation requires determined action that balances competing demands and interests. Since 2011, government has been forced to restrict employee headcount growth to accommodate rising salaries. Yet spending on compensation has continued to grow more quickly than nominal GDP. A fair and reasonable compromise between government and state employees in the current round of wage talks is in the public interest," he said.

"The unions are quite alive to the challenges we are facing," Gigaba told journalists shortly before he delivered his budget speech in Parliament. "It’s going to require a lot of skill, and engagement, and persuasion to arrive at a decision that is not going to risk the fiscal framework."

Gigaba declined to be drawn on a figure that would be affordable.

"We are going to explain to [unions] what sacrifices we, as government, are going to take in order to meet them halfway. Everybody has to suffer the pain of the constrained economic environment in which we are," he said.