President Jacob Zuma is keeping mum on when he will make public the findings of the Fees Commission report into the feasibility of free education.

The Presidency has ignored requests from various quarters‚ including numerous attempts from TimesLIVE‚ to find out when the report‚ which was completed almost two months ago‚ will be handed over to Parliament.

The delay has caused anxiety among tertiary students‚ and some from the University of Cape Town (UCT) plan to march to Parliament on Wednesday to demand that the report be released‚ as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his mid-term policy budget statement.

Belinda Bozzoli‚ from the DA‚ said the president had held onto the report for "too long". She said the DA had written to the chairman of the portfolio committee on higher education and training to request that she compel the president or his representative‚ by means of a subpoena‚ to provide the report to members of the portfolio committee as a matter of urgency.