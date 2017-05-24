New national assessment method to be piloted in schools in October

The Department of Basic Education’s new model of national assessments, which will be piloted in October, will be crucial for improving education outcomes, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday.

During her budget vote, Motshekga said that the Annual National Assessments (ANAs) had been reviewed and reconceptualised as the National Integrated Assessment Framework (NIAF). The new model would be sample-based, and administered in grades 3, 6 and 9, once every three years. This, said Motshekga, would provide the basic education sector, especially those involved in planning and evaluation, with valuable data on the health of the system and trends in learner performance.

Last year, the department seemed to cave in to pressure from the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), abandoning the ANA for pupils. The ANAs were introduced in 2011 as a common annual assessment to test literacy and numeracy skills of pupils from grades 1 to 9 across the country. The assessments were at the centre of squabbles between the union and the department. Sadtu and other teacher unions argued that, in their current form, the ANAs were not beneficial to pupils.

The unions also contended that writing the tests annually meant that schools were not given enough time to put in place intervention programmes to improve outcomes.

In 2015, unions called for a boycott of the tests, which were meant to assess more than 8.6-million pupils.

Motshekga said the new assessments, the NIAF, would also pay particular attention to the "diagnostic assessment", which would be administered by the teachers in the classroom to identify learning gaps and to plan remedial measures early in the learning process, in order to avoid learning deficits.

It will also include a "summative examination", which will be a national examination, administered in selected grades and selected subjects to provide parents and teachers with a national benchmark to measure the performance of their children. It will also be used to determine promotion among grades, Motshekga said.

"With the systemic assessment being administered once every three years, it gives the system ample time to remediate before the next assessment … the use of the outcome of the summative examination for promotion purpose will ensure that the cost of a national examination is justified."

Motshekga also insisted that the overall quality, efficiency and inclusivity of the basic education system was on the rise.

The overall budget allocation for 2017-18 for the Department is R23.4bn.

"The fact that our budget has increased by R1.1bn from that of 2016-17 allocation — an increase of 5.1%, confirms the ANC-led government’s commitment towards education as the topmost priority," she said.

But DA MP and basic education spokesman Gavin Davis said the basic education sector was underperforming and put the blame on Motshekga and Sadtu.

"She [Motshekga] is compromised by the internal politics of her party and its alliance partners. She is bound up in a corrupt patronage network that prevents her from doing her job properly. This is why she lacks courage when dealing with the number one problem in our schools. And the number one problem is that trade union bosses have captured our education system," Davis said.

"Now the minister knows this very well. She just doesn’t have the guts to say it in public," Davis said, citing a letter the minister had written the Human Rights Commission in which she, among other things, bemoaned Sadtu’s "hardened" attitude to measures to improve education.