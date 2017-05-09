SCHOOL ACCESS
Money needed to transport children safely
Tardy government action on National Learner Transport Policy continues to endanger lives
In 2010, 10 pupils died in a horrific crash when their driver, Jacob Humphreys, jumped a level crossing and the taxi in which they were travelling collided with an oncoming train.
The government vowed then to clean up the transport of schoolchildren, fearing a repeat of that tragedy.
However, it was only in 2015 that the Department of Transport gazetted the National Learner Transport Policy in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education. The policy was designed to create a uniform approach to tackle the problems around how pupils are transported to school.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation estimates that, in 2015, road accidents cost the economy R142.95bn, equating to 3.4% of GDP.
Although 2017 is only a few months in, there have already been a number of deadly accidents involving pupils, highlighting the fact that their transport remains a shambles.
The issue was brought into sharp focus once again after 18 pupils were killed in an accident in Bronkhorstspruit two weeks ago.
In the same period, four children died and 27 pupils were injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal.
Statistics show that the Department of Basic Education underspent its scholar transport budget by more than R600m in the third quarter of 2016-17.
Only 76% of the R2.5bn allocated to provinces was spent, with the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and Mpumalanga spending the least. KwaZulu-Natal has the highest proportion of pupils who walk to school but the province only spent 37% of the R186m it was allocated for scholar transport.
According to Equal Education, some pupils in KwaZulu-Natal walk 26km to and from school. Those who do not use state-subsidised transport have to be up as early as 4am to fetch water and herd cattle to grazing fields before starting their trek to school.
For 2017-18, R10.8bn was allocated for the provincial roads maintenance grant. The South African National Roads Agency was allocated R15.4bn over the same period for the reinforcement and maintenance of the national road network. And R6.2bn was allocated for the development and operation of integrated public transport networks through the public transport network grant.
Luyolo Mazwembe, of Equal Education, says it had submitted a proposal that the government set up a conditional grant exclusively for the transport of schoolchildren. This proposal had been approved by the select committee on appropriations but has yet to be implemented.
"Scholar transport needs more money, and the provincial budgets are not always enough," says Mazwembe.
A scholar transport grant "would stop provinces from spending the money on other things instead". But the Division of Revenue Bill did not earmark funds for the exclusive use of scholar transport, as had been proposed by Equal Education.
Mazwembe says the National Scholar Transport Policy concedes that there is a shortage of funds but mistakenly assumes that better planning and research will correct the situation.
The policy, he says, does not specify what considerations provinces should take into account when planning, nor does it give deadlines. It is also unclear who between the departments of basic education and transport is responsible for which functions.
Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga says implementing departments are responsible for the design of a well-defined scholar transport strategy.
Department of Transport spokesman Ishmael Mnisi says processes differ in each province because responsibility is split between the transport and education departments.
As the interdepartmental conversation rages on about who should assume responsibility, pupils remain at the mercy of a dysfunctional system.
