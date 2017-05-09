Money needed to transport children safely

In 2010, 10 pupils died in a horrific crash when their driver, Jacob Humphreys, jumped a level crossing and the taxi in which they were travelling collided with an oncoming train.

The government vowed then to clean up the transport of schoolchildren, fearing a repeat of that tragedy.

However, it was only in 2015 that the Department of Transport gazetted the National Learner Transport Policy in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education. The policy was designed to create a uniform approach to tackle the problems around how pupils are transported to school.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation estimates that, in 2015, road accidents cost the economy R142.95bn, equating to 3.4% of GDP.

Although 2017 is only a few months in, there have already been a number of deadly accidents involving pupils, highlighting the fact that their transport remains a shambles.

The issue was brought into sharp focus once again after 18 pupils were killed in an accident in Bronkhorstspruit two weeks ago.

In the same period, four children died and 27 pupils were injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

Statistics show that the Department of Basic Education underspent its scholar transport budget by more than R600m in the third quarter of 2016-17.