National / Health

Measles cases spike in Gauteng as parents opt not to jab their children

04 May 2017 - 15:58 Katharine Child
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

There is a spike in measles cases in Gauteng, with 10 cases all connected to a family with children who were not vaccinated due to their religion.

This increase in cases has led the department of health in Gauteng to embark on a mass vaccination campaign at schools and crèches, to prevent an outbreak of the highly infectious disease.

Measles is one the of most infectious diseases in the world and can be deadly or cause brain swelling‚ brain damage‚ pneumonia and blindness.

The disease‚ which causes a rash and flu-like symptoms‚ is spread when a person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can live on surfaces for few hours.

An emergency campaign will ensure all children in schools and crèches are given the measles vaccination, regardless of whether or not they were vaccinated as infants.

The Gauteng campaign will vaccinate all children at schools‚ aged from six months to 15 years old‚ until May 26.

National Institute of Communicable Diseases spokesperson Prof Lucille Blumberg said there had been more measles cases in the Western Cape and Gauteng than usual.

"The Gauteng department of health is being proactive with their vaccination campaign and they are trying to prevent further cases and prevent a full-blown outbreak‚" she said.

After 35 measles cases in the Western Cape in 2017‚ there was also an emergency vaccination campaign in Stellenbosch and parts of the Western Cape.

"There has been a cluster of 15 cases in Gauteng‚ which is higher than usual numbers for measles," Dr Melinda Suchard‚ head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said. "Ten of these cases were linked to one unvaccinated family‚ who were unvaccinated for religious reasons." Most of the cases were in Johannesburg.

Suchard added: "There has been one case in Ekurhuleni and one in Tshwane."

"Due to the high priority given to measles‚ a wider vaccination campaign is now being conducted in whole province," Suchard said.

"There has recently been a measles outbreak in the Western Cape, which comprised 35 cases from January 2017 to March 2017. The outbreak was stopped by a vaccination campaign in that province. Measles is targeted for elimination‚ meaning we are hoping to stop the spread of the disease within SA by 2020."

The measles vaccine in the state system is provided free and is usually given to children who are six months old, and then again at 12 months.

But some parents forget to get the vaccine for their children when they turn one year old, or they do not have money for transport to the clinic. "There are also antivaxxers who don’t vaccinate‚" Blumberg said.

This results in some children not being protected from measles — a concern as the disease can spread quickly.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children, even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available."

Between 2000 and 2015‚ measles vaccination prevented an estimated 20.3-million deaths, "making measles vaccine one of the best buys in public health," the WHO said.

TMG Digital

Measles surges among children in famine-threatened Somalia

Unicef hopes to vaccinate some 360,000 children in one month in Somalia, already hit by an epidemic of cholera, as nearly 6,000 measles cases are ...
World
8 days ago

Mass measles vaccination under way in Western Cape as nine cases confirmed

The province’s health department says when an outbreak is confirmed‚ the first action is to vaccinate all those who are closest to the point of the ...
National
2 months ago

A book to put the vaccine conspiracy theories to rest

The Vaccine Race shows how far vaccine research methodology has come and the huge effect vaccination has had on the world
Life
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma given five days to let DA know why he ...
National
2.
Constitutional Court dismisses Home Affairs’ ...
National
3.
Gordhan says conscience ‘an important factor’ in ...
National
4.
Measles cases spike in Gauteng as parents opt not ...
National / Health

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.