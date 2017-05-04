Sadtu reiterates rejection of appraisals for principals

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) continues to block the implementation of principal-performance agreements across the country.

The implementation of the performance-agreement contracts, which will be used to hold principals accountable for the performance of pupils, is seen as vital to improving SA’s education system which has long been criticised for poor outcomes.

Sadtu has objected to the contracts, arguing that the government must first ensure that all principals, particularly those in poor schools, are adequately resourced and skilled to carry out their tasks before it judges their performance.

The plan to introduce performance contracts was mooted five years ago. Department of Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told Parliament’s basic education committee on Wednesday that talks with the unions about the contracts were continuing.