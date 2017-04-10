Despite this‚ John said he was surprised to hear from a deputy sheriff on March 22‚ letting him know that he was at his home to take his property.

"[He said] he was at my home with a truck and a locksmith to take my property. I told him there was a pending court matter and he told me to contact the school’s lawyer (he gave me the numbers) so as to give him any further instructions but‚ from where he stood‚ he was going to take the things because that’s the only instruction he had‚" he explained.

John said he was then sent back and forth between the lawyer‚ sheriff and the school‚ with no one being able to assist him to get the sheriff to cease and desist from taking his property.

The school has declined to comment on the matter‚ saying the school is not allowed to make media statements and that the matter has been escalated to the Gauteng education department.

The department‚ however‚ said that it was not aware of the matter.

"The department is not aware of the matter. However‚ the issue of payment of school fees falls under school governing body jurisdiction‚" said the acting spokesperson Oupa Bodibe.

"Pretoria Girls High is a fee-paying school and parents have filled in binding contractual forms with the school on which they have agreed to pay fees. Therefore‚ [it] is a contractual obligation between the school and the parents‚" he added.

Bodibe further said the department would intervene only when the school was excluding a learner academically due to unpaid school fees and advised parents struggling to keep up with the school fees to apply for a school-fee exemption through the school governing body or consider placing their children at no-fee schools.

Tim Gordon‚ CEO of the Governing Body Foundation‚ agreed, saying parents who were unable to keep up with payments needed to apply for full or partial exemption from fees.

"The South African Schools Act does make provision for the school to take legal action and, according to the act‚ [the school] may by process of law enforce the payment of school fees by parents who are liable to pay.

"Those who haven’t applied for exemption or met the criteria for exemption and still don’t pay‚ those are the parents that the school will likely follow up with legally‚" he said.

"The legal recourse could include the [annexation] of assets but the school can’t take that decision — that is decided by the court [but] the court may not order an annexation of the parents’ dwelling."

The effect of parents not paying school fees was significant‚ said Gordon‚ as the school that did not receive the money would need to make other plans to save money.

"The number one area where savings can be made is in the removal of staff. The impact of this can be bigger classes‚ with less staff, which will result in the deterioration of the teaching environment.

"Another impact could be a decrease in the number of sports offered in order to save money‚" he added.

Jean van Rooyen‚ the provincial manager at the Federation of Governing Bodies for South African Schools (Fedsas), said: "Nonpayment varies tremendously. It can be as low as 10% ... [while at] some schools ... it is as high as 70%".

"It stands to reason that it puts fee-paying public schools in a serious predicament if the projected income based on the amount of school fees budgeted for does not materialise because of parents making themselves guilty of nonpayment."

TMG Digital