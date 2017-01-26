Black students in the 80s ‘were not better’ than those now, Blade Nzimande says

Nzimande said he was a university student in the late 1980s doing his postgraduate studies: "There is absolutely no comparison from where we were at that time.

"I am talking from experience‚ not from theory or studying numbers. I am talking from personal experience‚" the minister said.

Nzimande said he was nearly expelled from the then University of Zululand in 1977 because he could not pay R100‚ his last instalment, and there was no National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

He said that he was given a loan by the then dean of students‚ Prof Sibusiso Bengu, who became the first post-apartheid minister of education. Nzimande said that this was how he survived.

"Yes, the participation of black youth in university is still far from adequate … but there has been an increased participation and production of black graduates in SA‚" the minister said.

He said the very same Statistics SA figures showed that in 2009‚ just less than 10% of South Africans aged 20 years had a tertiary qualification.

"Today we are chasing 15%. That tells you that there is a difference that has been made by government. I do not agree with this and also government officials must avoid making political statements that they cannot take responsibility for‚" he said.

Nzimande also disagreed with Lehohla’s submission that technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges were "were counterproductive".

The statistician-general told the commission that unemployment among college graduates (29.9%) was higher than that of university graduates (12.6%).

Lehohla asked what the TVET college sector was producing, when its graduates remained unemployed‚ especially in a country with a deficit of technical skills.

Nzimande said the fact that there were challenges in the TVET college sector did not mean they were counterproductive.

"I am not a pessimist. I am an optimist. One way of improving the employability of TVET college graduates is work placement‚" he said.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE