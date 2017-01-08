Khanyile has spent nearly four months in jail after he was arrested on September 27 last year.

He has been denied bail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court and the Pietermaritzburg High Court on three previous occasions and is believed to be the only #FeesMustFall student still languishing in jail.

Addressing the a crowd of over 500 following the visit‚ Malema heaped praise on Khanyile’s mother saying she was very fortunate that her child is among those who have taken the risk to fight for a noble cause.

"It’s a cause that would usher in economic freedom for all of us. In your family‚ mama‚ you gave birth to a child; you are not like [FW] De Klerk’s mother who gave birth to a reject. You gave birth to a hero of our struggle. We salute you mama.

"You still have courage to stand with us. You have spent your festive season and Christmas days without your child who is in prison not because he’s a criminal‚ but because of his fight for a just cause. We salute the family for standing with your child in this difficult moments. We are with you. We have assembled the most powerful legal brains in our country to release him from prison‚" said Malema.

EFF lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented Khanyile in his last bail bid in December.

He and EFF national chair Dali Mpofu are believed to be the lawyers likely to help release Khanyile.

Khanyile‚ a final year Durban University of Technology public administration student and EFF representative‚ is facing eight charges including public violence‚ illegal gathering and inciting violence.