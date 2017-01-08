Malema visits #FeesMustFall student activist in jail

EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at the Westville Prison in Durban to visit incarcerated #FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi "Education" Khanyile. Malema and his officials were also accompanied inside by EFF lawyers and Khanyile’s mother Phumzile Khathini.

At the gates of the prison hundreds of EFF members braved the rain chanting struggle songs.

Malema is currently inside the prison where he was whisked away by prison officials.