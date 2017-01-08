National

Malema visits #FeesMustFall student activist in jail

Bonginkosi "Education" Khanyile believed to be the only student still in jail following last year’s protests at Kwazulu-Natal’s universities

08 January 2017 - 12:21 PM Staff Writer
EFF leader Julius Malema arriving in Westville Prison to visit Bonginkosi Khanyile, student who was arrested during the Fees Must Fall march. January 8, 2017. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at the Westville Prison in Durban to visit incarcerated #FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi "Education" Khanyile. Malema and his officials were also accompanied inside by EFF lawyers and Khanyile’s mother Phumzile Khathini.

At the gates of the prison hundreds of EFF members braved the rain chanting struggle songs.

Malema is currently inside the prison where he was whisked away by prison officials.

Khanyile is believed to be the only student still in jail following last year’s protests at Kwazulu-Natal’s universities.

He was arrested on September 27 during a violent free education protest.

Khanyile‚ a final year Durban University of Technology public administration student and EFF representative‚ is facing eight charges, including public violence‚ illegal gathering and inciting violence.

Khanyile‚ a leader in the EFF Student Command‚ was out on bail for charges levelled against him in February when he was arrested in September.

He is due back in court on January 19.

TMG Digital/Sunday Times

