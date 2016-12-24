Solidarity’s fledgling private university shows demand and opportunity are thriving

But if such open debate is replaced by closed classrooms, the kind of intolerance, violent disruption and racial vindictiveness displayed by many in the student movement, a turn to monolingualism has the unintended consequence of symbolising enforcement of state policies designed by an ever more farcical ruling party and abetted by what many experience as a racist and violent spin-off in the EFF.

In this "gatvol" context, there has been a spike of interest in alternative solutions, and Solidarity can claim to have already broken ground through its own fledgling private university, Akademia.

Earlier this month it extended its deadline for applications for 2017, and declared that it would accept course credits completed at other universities for second-and third-year students.

And there is talk of other Afrikaans institutions spotting a widening gap.

In the court case, the University of Pretoria produced convincing figures on the declining trend among its students requesting tuition in Afrikaans — Tukkies now has only 25% Afrikaans-speaking students, with only 60% of these requesting Afrikaans tuition. But the overall 18% still amounts to about 11,000 students preferring Afrikaans among the total student body of 62,000.

Akademia has now been going for five years, and only has 1,000 students. But it is a healthy number bearing in mind that it offers barely more than half-a-dozen degree courses, predominantly in finance and management. What should be of interest to similar businesses, is its model.

Ironically, it mirrors that of the University of Pretoria, which in the early decades of the 20th century started with a small number of degree courses, and only 32 students (who were taught in English).

Akademia also started with courses most in demand, and aims to progress to its first humanities degree in 2018 and science in 2019.

Akademia’s model is a part-time institution that uses state-of-the-art educational technology as its backbone. In the final months of Fees Must Fall 2016, at most of the public universities, the often clandestine operations using cellphones and services such as WhatsApp to set up classes off-campus, were so successful that some fallist students began campaigning against technology as well.

Akademia’s part-time offering also means that for now it is not burdened by the need to set up grand buildings. At Tukkies, one of the first projects, eight years after its founding in 1906, was to build a men’s residence. As Solidarity CEO Flip Buys puts it: "We donate the capital costs to the students."

This has allowed Akademia to offer tuition fees at a 20%-30% premium to those at public universities, against the conventional wisdom that private tuition means much more expensive tuition. It also offers interest-free loans, and sees this as an income stream for the future, one that is wont to be much more reliable than that of the dysfunctional National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Technology allows Akademia to operate across the country, and the institution has study centres in various towns in the Western Cape and Bloemfontein. One of its focuses in the near future is a new market it has identified: coloured people with jobs in platteland towns who want to improve their qualifications in their spare time.

Another experiment using technology and innovation is the website Litnet, run by University of Cape Town professor and author Etienne van Heerden. Starting out in the 1990s as a literary website after the demise of various paper journals in Afrikaans, its most successful offshoot is Litnet Akademies.

It publishes peer-reviewed academic articles in Afrikaans with English abstracts in five sections — humanities, natural sciences, law, theology and educational sciences. Since its formal accreditation in 2008, says editorial chief Naomi Bruwer, it has clocked up more than 13,000 pages of published research.

The demand for private universities is there, and so are the opportunities. The cost of Akademia so far has been R100m, says Buys, but the finer point is that Solidarity has been able to pay the bills.

The question the designers of our tertiary educational dispensation need to ask themselves, politically, is whether they are comfortable with herding Afrikaans youths into the Solidarity kraal.