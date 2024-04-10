EDITORIAL: Zuma gets his chance to finish the job
Ramaphosa and ANC leaders must be kicking themselves
10 April 2024 - 10:00
Former president Jacob Zuma will have his chance to finish what he started, thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his justice minister, Ronald Lamola.
Speaking outside court on Tuesday, Zuma told his supporters that he wanted to go back to parliament to “finish what he started”. He went to the electoral court to challenge the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to prevent him from standing as an MP for the MK Party due to his contempt of court conviction. Zuma won when the court set aside the IEC’s ruling. ..
