Rand hits R19/$ for the first time in two months
Local currency falls 1.87% to touch R19/$ for the first time since October 25 before pulling back slightly
16 January 2024 - 19:51
The rand weakened through R19/$ for the first time in more than two months, indicating an uncertain global environment that boosted the dollar at the expense of emerging markets.
The rand is a proxy of sentiment towards emerging markets, which are generally treated as a risky asset class by global investors. As a result, they tend to suffer during bouts of risk aversion...
