UCT receives R200m donation for neuroscience research
The donation was made by the Donald Gordon Foundation
18 December 2023 - 13:22
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has received a R200m donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation for its Neuroscience Institute.
The university said in a statement on Monday that “this substantial contribution is set to accelerate innovative neuroscience research in Africa and on a global scale”...
