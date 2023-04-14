WEBINAR | Water sustainability in SA

Reliable access to safe water is essential to life, nature and the health of communities.

Across the world, about 2.1-billion people live in potentially water-scarce areas. Globally, over 80% of the wastewater generated by society flows back into the environment without being treated or reused. By 2050, the global water demand will have increased by 30%.

These are some of the driving factors behind the global Coca-Cola Water Stewardship Strategy 2030, which is based on the reasoning that while water is the primary ingredient in the company's products, it should not be used at the expense of communities’ survival.

This three-pronged strategy to sustainable, efficient water usage is focused on regenerative operations, partnering with others to improve watershed health, and enhancing the water resilience of the communities in which the Coca-Cola Company operates.

The Coca-Cola Company's journey to becoming a worldwide leader in water stewardship, and its efforts to reduce its water footprint and replenish water sources, can provide powerful insights for achieving water sustainability in a water-scarce country such as SA.

With this in mind, an upcoming Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA), will provide an in-depth look at water conservation and restoration, and the importance of partnerships in achieving water sustainability goals.

During this online event, broadcast journalist Alishia Seckam will moderate a panel discussion featuring these experts: