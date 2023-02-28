National

Railways and ports exempted from power cuts under state of disaster

The state of disaster will be similar to the one declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a handful people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers

28 February 2023 - 10:35 Thando Maeko

The government has published the state of disaster regulations, which exempt critical infrastructure such as railways and ports, health facilities, water treatment plants, telecommunications services and food storage facilities from load-shedding, as it moves to ease SA’s worsening energy crisis. 

The state of disaster, declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address (Sona) earlier in February, is part of a laundry list of interventions, including the imminent appointment of a minister of electricity, that the government has undertaken to resolve the energy crisis threatening SA’s economic prospects. ..

