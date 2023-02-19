As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work permits for skilled foreign workers as an impediment to economic growth.
Former Exxaro CEO Sipho Nkosi, whom President Cyril Ramaphosa personally appointed to reduce government bureaucracy, said they were working with the department of home affairs and Operation Vulindlela — a presidential initiative to remove obstacles to economic growth — to streamline the process...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cut red tape now: Sipho Nkosi
Former mining boss laments delays in work permit renewals and other obstacles hobbling the economy
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work permits for skilled foreign workers as an impediment to economic growth.
Former Exxaro CEO Sipho Nkosi, whom President Cyril Ramaphosa personally appointed to reduce government bureaucracy, said they were working with the department of home affairs and Operation Vulindlela — a presidential initiative to remove obstacles to economic growth — to streamline the process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.