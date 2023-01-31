Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
TimesLIVE
Capetonians urged to reduce water use as dam levels drop
Computer models show levels could dip below 50% by the end of summer after below average season rain
Capetonians have been urged to reduce water consumption after below-average rainfall during the 2022 rainy season has left dam levels supplying the city almost 25% lower now than they were at this time last year.
The city is lobbying residents and businesses to aim for a collective usage target of 850-million litres a day to mitigate the risk of potential below average winter rainfall and reliability of supply — such as the ability to replenish reservoirs — due to continuous load-shedding.
“The dams supplying Cape Town are losing, on average, about 2% of total dam capacity per week,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “This past week we have used 949-million litres daily. This is 99-million litres daily over the collective use target.
“Cape Town’s dams are above 50%, but our [computer] models show levels will drop below 50% by the end of summer if we don’t meet this proactive water savings target. This may increase the need for water restrictions down the line, which we would ideally want to avoid.”
The city provided a list of steps being taken by authorities to address the issue and advice for residents to reduce consumption.
What is the city doing?
“We believe reducing our water use is the responsible step to take, both in terms of load-shedding disruptions and in case we again have below-average winter rainfall,” said councillor Siseko Mbandezi, acting MMC for water and sanitation.
“Capetonians can help by reducing outdoor water use, such as watering gardens, filling or topping up pools, and following the permanent water use regulations. Together we can achieve a waterwise Cape Town.”
What can residents do?
TimesLIVE
Johannesburg Water to improve capacity but restrictions will go on
Joburg residents urged to reduce water consumption amid ‘critically low’ reservoirs
Cape Town seeks to avoid another day-zero scenario
