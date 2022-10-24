×

National

Johannesburg Water to improve capacity but restrictions will go on

The Rand Water direct feed that will experience restrictions will be the Cornelius Street and the Weltevreden high-pressure bypass

24 October 2022 - 13:00 Belinda Pheto
Picture: 123RF/MARIDAV
Residents in some suburbs in Johannesburg will continue to experience water supply issues in the coming days. 

On Monday, Johannesburg Water issued a notice informing residents that there would be partial restrictions on two Rand Water direct feeds. The water utility said the restrictions will be implemented every night from 9pm to 4am daily, from tonight  until further notice.

The water utility said this would be done to improve capacity in the Commando system.

The Rand Water direct feed that will experience the restrictions will be the Cornelius Street and the Weltevreden high-pressure bypass. Areas that may be affected by the Cornelius Street system will be parts of Weltevreden Park, Randpark Ridge and Allen’s Nek. Areas that might be affected by the Weltevreden high-pressure bypass are Amorosa, Honeydew Manor, Honey Park, Laser Park, Little Falls, Poortview, Radiokop, Strubens Valley, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Tres Jolie, Constantia Kloof, Randpark Ridge, Allensnek and Weltevreden Park. 

Johannesburg Water said customers in higher-lying areas would experience low pressure to no water supply during that period. 

The utility has asked customers to reduce consumption and only use water for human and household needs to aid the recovery of the affected systems.

On the water supply status, Johannesburg Water said there would be planned interruptions on Tuesday in Linbro Park, Buccleuch, and Linbro Park Business Park from 6am to 6pm. Streets that will be affected will be Riverside Road, East Avenue and Dennis Road. Residents will have no water at all due to the connection to 600mm steel water pipes. 

On Tuesday, parts of Soweto will be without water from 8am to 8pm due to the installation of a new 600mm gate valve on the existing pipeline. Areas that will be affected are Jabulani, Jabavu, Central, White City, Moletsane, Moroka, Tladi, Phiri, Senoane, Zola South, Dhlamini Mofolo South and Mofolo Central.

On Wednesday, Pennyville and Noordgesig will be without water from 8am to 8pm due to the refurbishing of chamber components. 

From November 1 at 5pm to November 3 at 5pm suburbs covered by the Yeoville reservoir 3 will also be without water.

“The Yeoville reservoir 3 shutdown is to be prioritised for repairs due to the substantial amount of water lost due to leaks. A diving team will enter the reservoir to conduct an internal investigation,” Johannesburg Water said. 

Areas that will be affected will include Berea, Yeoville, Bellevue, Cyrildene, Observatory, Doornfontein, Parktown, Hillbrow and Braamfontein. 

“Johannesburg Water thanks residents for their patience and understanding and apologises for the inconvenience caused. Residents are encouraged to subscribe on our website to our SMS notification service for alerts on planned or unplanned service interruptions.”

TimesLIVE

