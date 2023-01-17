Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into operation
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
A top finance official in the department of defence has quietly resigned, becoming the second senior bureaucrat to leave the ministry in recent months as it grapples with a shrinking budget and heightened scrutiny of its bookkeeping practices.
The abrupt departure with immediate effect in December of Sonto Kudjoe, whose role as the secretary of defence made her the chief accounting officer of the department, was confirmed by spokesperson Cornelius Monama...
Second senior defence department official leaves under cloud
Sonto Kudjoe, who faces a criminal probe from her time at the State Security Agency, has quit
