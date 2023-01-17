National

Second senior defence department official leaves under cloud

Sonto Kudjoe, who faces a criminal probe from her time at the State Security Agency, has quit

17 January 2023 - 21:08 Erika Gibson

A top finance official in the department of defence has quietly resigned, becoming the second senior bureaucrat to leave the ministry in recent months as it grapples with a shrinking budget and heightened scrutiny of its bookkeeping practices.  

The abrupt departure with immediate effect in December of Sonto Kudjoe, whose role as the secretary of defence made her the chief accounting officer of the department, was confirmed by spokesperson Cornelius Monama...

