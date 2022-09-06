×

National

U-turn on processing of skills visas adds new uncertainty

Home affairs ditches centralised system, prompting Busa questions over applications in the pipeline

BL Premium
06 September 2022 - 19:38 Linda Ensor and Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s embassies and consulates abroad will go back to processing long-term visa applications onsite after the department of home affairs backtracked on a centralised system, which forced all applications to go to Pretoria, causing lengthy delays.

But it is not clear whether the applications already in the pipeline will be dealt with under the new system or the old, adding to the uncertainty that has undermined SA’s ability to attract crucial foreign skills and investment...

