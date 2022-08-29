×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

COPE shows Mosiuoa Lekota the door

The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 13:31

COPE has suspended its leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, for dividing the party.

Lekota has been divisive in his approach to leadership, a party said in a statement on Monday. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.