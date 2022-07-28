×

National

Armed men target HR files in Arena Holdings office burglary

None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed

28 July 2022 - 12:33 Staff Writer
Hill on Empire, the Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A group of armed men forced their way into the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

They held up the front gate and reception security at gunpoint. “They then proceeded to the second floor where they took two computers, before going to the first floor where they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom, which hold some files,” said group CEO Mzi Malunga.

It is not clear as yet what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom.

Police were conducting a detailed sweep of the area on Thursday morning. None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.

The company said it was engaging with its security service providers to beef up security in the building.

