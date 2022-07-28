Armed men target HR files in Arena Holdings office burglary

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
As SA’s financial crisis worsens, pressure will fall on the private sector to provide infrastructure and essential services, essentially playing the role the state fails to play
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Life insurers have paid out R120.5bn in claims in the two years since Covid-19 arrived in SA
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
As Europe braces for energy shortages from Russian gas cuts, Japan’s determined weathering of its 2011 energy crisis offers survival lessons
Four-times world champion says Formula One is in conflict with his personal life
The two firms have signed deals with six Korean research institutes and formed a consultative body to develop mobility solutions to explore the moon
A group of armed men forced their way into the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
They held up the front gate and reception security at gunpoint. “They then proceeded to the second floor where they took two computers, before going to the first floor where they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom, which hold some files,” said group CEO Mzi Malunga.
It is not clear as yet what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom.
Police were conducting a detailed sweep of the area on Thursday morning. None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.
The company said it was engaging with its security service providers to beef up security in the building.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Armed men target HR files in Arena Holdings office burglary
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed
A group of armed men forced their way into the Arena Holdings head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
They held up the front gate and reception security at gunpoint. “They then proceeded to the second floor where they took two computers, before going to the first floor where they forced open HR cabinets and a storeroom, which hold some files,” said group CEO Mzi Malunga.
It is not clear as yet what they were looking for or what they took from the HR storeroom.
Police were conducting a detailed sweep of the area on Thursday morning. None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed.
The company said it was engaging with its security service providers to beef up security in the building.
TimesLIVE
Hill on Empire office development scheduled for completion in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.