Court application to stop delegates from participating in ANC conference dismissed

Conference will to go ahead, with judge saying complainants can take matter on review later

08 May 2022 - 08:45 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC's Eastern Cape provincial conference will go ahead on Sunday, after a failed court bid to bar some voting delegates from participating in the elective meeting.  

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, a staunch supporter of Ramaphosa, is seeking re-election as ANC provincial chair, and is facing a strong challenge from public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who has joined forces with legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane...

