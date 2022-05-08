Politics Court application to stop delegates from participating in ANC conference dismissed Conference will to go ahead, with judge saying complainants can take matter on review later B L Premium

The ANC's Eastern Cape provincial conference will go ahead on Sunday, after a failed court bid to bar some voting delegates from participating in the elective meeting.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, a staunch supporter of Ramaphosa, is seeking re-election as ANC provincial chair, and is facing a strong challenge from public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who has joined forces with legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane...