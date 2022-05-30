National Treasury loses top court case on BEE procurement rules Clarity sought over the perceived suspension of the invalidity of the regulations by the Supreme Court of Appeal B L Premium

The Constitutional Court has unanimously ruled that there is no basis for the Treasury’s lack of clarity over its February judgment, which confirmed the illegality of the Treasury’s preferential procurement regulations.

The Treasury’s conclusion that the ruling lacked clarity led its director-general, Dondo Mogajane, to issue a circular to organs of state advising them to halt all new tenders pending clarification by the Constitutional Court. This caused a lot of confusion and dismay. ..