National Special-risk insurer Sasria looks to potentially cap total payouts High cost of unrest compensation hits insurer's finances hard enough for it to seek a limit on payments

The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) — the state insurer that provides cover against civil commotion, including strikes and riots — says it is engaging with the National Treasury with the view to placing a limit on payouts in future unrest.

Sasria, which falls under the National Treasury, has warned that it is likely to rely more on government amid rising reinsurance premiums as a result of the July 2021 looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng...