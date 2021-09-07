National Sasria seeks cash from state as it warns of huge shortfall due to riots State-owned insurance company says existing funding is ‘completely inadequate’ to cover unrest payouts B L Premium

The state-owned insurance company that provides cover for strikes and riots says a significant shortfall of capital available to continue its business is likely as a result of payouts for claims of R20bn to R25bn arising from the looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

It is in discussions with the Treasury about getting more than the R3.9bn already committed by the government, which it believes is “completely inadequate”...