National Sihle Zikalala hails president’s declaration of state of disaster in KZN The declaration follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal, when he saw the extent of the destruction in the province B L Premium

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed the province’s gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a state of disaster.

This follows the deadly damage caused by severe storms that have claimed the lives of 283, with the death toll still rising...