Sihle Zikalala hails president’s declaration of state of disaster in KZN
The declaration follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal, when he saw the extent of the destruction in the province
14 April 2022 - 09:08
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed the province’s gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a state of disaster.
This follows the deadly damage caused by severe storms that have claimed the lives of 283, with the death toll still rising...
