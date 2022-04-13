National Bereaved and displaced in KZN turn to Ramaphosa for help President assesses government response to KZN floods, which have left almost 260 dead B L Premium

“You have experienced the biggest tragedy you have ever seen,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told traumatised and grieving communities on Wednesday as the death toll from KwaZulu-Natal’s floods shot up to 259.

Ramaphosa visited areas of the eThekwini municipality that were devastated by the floods unleashed by Monday’s torrential downpours. Mudslides washed away roads and cut off railway lines in one of the country’s busiest ports...