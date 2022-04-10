ANC in eThekwini votes in corruption-accused Zandile Gumede
Tainted former mayor is pitted against Ramaphosa faction in influential branch
10 April 2022 - 21:00
UPDATED 10 April 2022 - 22:46
In a highly contested and closely run election race, former mayor Zandile Gumede, who is facing charges of corruption relating to the issuing of a R320m waste contract, has been elected chair of the ANC eThekwini region.
Gumede has indicated she will “step aside” to allow her deputy chair, Thembo Ntuli, to step in until her future is decided. Her supporters broke out in song and dance when the results were announced, saying they knew they were “winners”...
