National ANC branches in KZN want Mkhize to run for party president Former health minister is being investigated by the SIU for his role in the Digital Vibes saga B L Premium

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for breaching the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), says he is confident the charges against him are unlikely to stand.

“My lawyers are challenging the SIU matter. I would not like to comment further as it is being dealt with at that level. I can confirm that I am a fully fledged member of my party, the ANC, and am focused on helping where I can,” said Mkhize, who resigned as health minister after the Digital Vibes scandal came to the fore...