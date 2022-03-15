National Agribusiness confidence falls on fears of rising input costs Agribusiness leaders say higher commodity prices for wheat and sunflower oil will not be sufficient to fully offset the rising cost of farming inputs B L Premium

Excessive rainfall, load-shedding and the rising cost of farming inputs such as fuel, fertiliser and agrochemicals were some of the factors that led to a decline business confidence in the farming sector during the first quarter of 2022.

The Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index, which reflects the perceptions of at least 25 agribusiness decisionmakers on the 10 most important aspects influencing businesses in the agricultural sector, moderated by 12 points to 62 in quarter one of 2022 after reaching its second-highest level on record in the during the fourth quarter of 2021, said Agbiz...