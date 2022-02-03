Liquid says Neotel graft at Transnet was before its time
The state capture report implicated telecoms and tech firms Neotel and T-Systems in corrupt dealings at Transnet during Brian Molefe’s time as CEO
03 February 2022 - 15:42
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, owners of Neotel, says none of the executives who were involved in corrupt dealings with state-owned enterprise Transnet were still in the company when it took over the fixed-line operator almost five years ago, distancing itself from graft identified through the Zondo Commission.
This week, the second part of the state capture report implicated telecoms and technology companies Neotel and T-Systems’ involvement in corrupt dealings at Transnet during Brian Molefe’s time as CEO of the rail, port and pipeline company. ..
