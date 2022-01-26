National Top court strikes down Amcu-Lonmin agreement Union could be on the hook for millions of rand in fees deducted from nonmembers B L Premium

Amcu’s plans to effectively increase its membership at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Lonmin platinum mine hit a snag when the Constitutional Court ruled that its agreement with the management was invalid and unenforceable.

The agency shop agreement between the parties would have caused Amcu to rake in hundreds of thousands of rand in membership fees from its members, nonunionised workers, and employees who belonged to other unions...