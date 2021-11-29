Citrus exports grow, but revenues set to drop
29 November 2021 - 19:22
Despite the recent operational issues at SA’s ports, the citrus industry exported its largest amount of fruit to date, shipping about 161-million cartons in 2021.
In 2020, the industry moved 146-million cartons on the back of increasing demand for fruit driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. This was up from 126-million cartons of fruit in 2019...
