Thousands of asylum applications await finalisation by refugee authorities
Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says over 160,000 cases are awaiting finalisation mainly because of a lack of personnel to process the applications
30 December 2021 - 15:05
The lack of human resources in the department of home affairs is one of the reasons why 164,780 asylum cases await finalisation, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed.
Over 500,000 applications for asylum have been received in the 10 years since 2011, of which 41,213 were granted and 383,987 were refused. Of the cases awaiting finalisation, 133,859 are with the Refugee Appeals Authority, 28,549 with the standing committee for refugee affairs and 2,372 are with the refugee status determination officer, which is the first stage in the process...
