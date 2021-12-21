National Ndlovu fails in bid to stay SIU review application over PPE millions Should the unit’s bid succeed, company could be barred from doing business with the state B L Premium

A court bid by businessperson Hamilton Ndlovu to stop the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from recouping R172m he allegedly received from the government in a tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) has been dismissed by the Special Tribunal.

The case forms part of the PPE fraud and corruption cases amounting to R15bn, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. ..