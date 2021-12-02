National Ford invests R600m in its engine factory in Gqeberha This is in addition to the R15.8bn already spent on Ford’s Tshwane vehicle assembly plant, to launch the new Ranger in 2022 B L Premium

US motor giant Ford has invested R600m in its Gqeberha engine plant in the Eastern Cape, to make V6 turbodiesel engines for the new Ford Ranger pick-up.

This is in addition to the R15.8bn already spent on the company's Tshwane vehicle assembly plant, to launch the new Ranger in 2022...