Absa names Sello Moloko as future chair
The former Old Mutual Asset Managers CEO is set to join the Absa board in December and will take on the role of chair in April 2022
26 October 2021 - 08:59
Banking group Absa has named former Old Mutual Asset Managers CEO Sello Moloko as its future chair.
Moloko, whose three decades’ experience includes stints as chair of Alexander Forbes and Sibanye-Stillwater, is due to assume the position in April 2022, when Wendy Lucas-Bull will step down after nine years in the position...
