Race not an issue in CEO's departure, Absa insists Board chair Wendy Lucas-Bull says first black CEO Daniel Mminele left over strategy issues

Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull has defended the banking group against perceptions that its first black CEO, Daniel Mminele, was forced out as a result of clashes with white executives.

She reiterated on Sunday that his departure was a result of differences about the group’s future strategy, and was not due to any lack of commitment to transformation...