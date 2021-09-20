National

Lindiwe Sisulu thanks Germany for taking SA off Covid-19 red list

‘We are looking forward to welcoming back German tourists to SA,’ the tourism minister says

20 September 2021 - 16:39 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed Germany's 'progressive and scientific' decision to remove SA from the Covid-19 'high risk' list. Picture: GCIS
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says Germany’s decision to remove SA from its list of Covid-19 “high-risk” countries will boost SA’s tourism sector recovery.

“The decision of the German government means that vaccinated travellers from SA no longer need to have an explanation of the purpose of entry and can travel to Germany, subject to the validity of their passport and Schengen visa. This is great news for South Africans who travel for leisure and business.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back German tourists to SA,” Sisulu said.

She said Germany had, for some time, been among SA’s top five overseas markets, adding that the decision to remove SA as a high-risk country would go a long way in helping to recover and rebuild market losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

September is tourism month in SA, and Sisulu is hosting the continental tourism sector at the hybrid Africa's Travel & Tourism Summit, in Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and virtually, the department said.

“We thank the German government for this progressive and scientific decision that contributes directly to the efforts to recover the tourism sector,” Sisulu said.

“This announcement comes shortly after Emirates announced that they have increased their schedule to 28 weekly flights by October. This is a big boost to our tourism industry and it will see more people travelling for both leisure and business.”

