ANC staff threaten to lay criminal charges against governing party

Disgruntled ANC staffers, led by dismissed party employee Carl Niehaus, threatened to lay criminal charges against the party’s top leadership on Wednesday over the continued nonpayment of salaries.

The ANC, which is dogged by financial and operational challenges, has struggled to pay staff salaries in recent months, leading to a recent protest where employees downed tools in support of their demands that the former liberation movement pay their salaries and make contributions to their provident and pension funds, as well as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)...