Big firms including Old Mutual and BMW urge Boris Johnson to take SA off red list

Dozens of companies have appealed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ease restrictions on travel from Southern Africa that are hampering trade.

The limits on movement are jeopardising the competitive advantage the UK has, which stem from its historical, cultural and economic links with Africa, the businesses said in a letter sent on Monday by lobby group Business Leadership SA. The SA units of companies including BMW, JPMorgan Chase, Old Mutual and TotalEnergies were among the signatories.

“As Britain looks to develop new trading relationships around the world, we would urge you to reassess the restrictions placed on Southern Africa, which frustrate trade and impact the life chances of millions of people who depend on travel for business, education, sport and cultural exchange,” they said.

The letter adds to pleas by the SA government and South Africans living in the UK urging Johnson’s administration to remove the country from its travel red list, which requires visitors from that nation to stay in quarantine for 10 days and undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

SA’s tourism industry contributes about 4% to GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. The sector has been hard-hit by travel restrictions imposed by countries including the UK that are its main source markets. Stats SA reported in April that foreign arrivals dropped 71% between 2019 and 2020.

Other southern African countries on the UK’s red list include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com