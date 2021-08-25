National Magashule accuses judiciary of bias Suspended ANC secretary-general seeks leave to appeal suspension in Supreme Court of Appeal BL PREMIUM

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused a full bench of the Johannesburg high court of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa when it upheld his suspension from the ruling ANC.

Last month, judges Jody Kollapen, Edwin Molahlehi and Sharise Weiner upheld the ANC’s decision to act against Magashule after he was asked to step aside from his post to face charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering...