National Magashule pleads innocence outside court as asbestos tender case postponed The case involving the suspended ANC secretary-general has been postponed to October to allow for more consultations regarding the status of a key witness

The Bloemfontein High Court postponed the asbestos tender fraud case involving suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 other co-accused to allow for more consultations between parties and to determine the status of Magashule’s former assistant, Moroadi Cholota, as a witness.

The pretrial was set to be heard on Wednesday but other matters emerged, including the appointment of new legal representatives for some of the accused, the testimony of businessman Edwin Sodi at the Zondo commission of inquiry, and calling Cholota as a state witness...